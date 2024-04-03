Report: Bayern Munich execs irritated by Thomas Tuchel’s congratulatory statement to Bayer Leverkusen

If you read Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s quote congratulating Bayer Leverkusen on winning the league (Spoiler Alert: Bayer Leverkusen had not yet clinched the Meisterschale) after the Bavarians lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, you might have been taken aback or even put off.

You were not the only one per Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Many of the people in charge were angry with the way Thomas Tuchel already congratulated Leverkusen on the title in front of the cameras after Saturday’s defeat to Dortmund. Being ‘chronically bad losers’ is in the club’s DNA. Therefore, ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for the competition like Tuchel did on Saturday contradicts how Bayern see themselves. Thomas Müller had a more fitting answer: “We’ll congratulate them when the time comes.”

Yeah, it was abnormal.

BFW Analysis

For Tuchel, it was an....odd move.

The timing of his statement was peculiar and a bit of a bad look given that Bayern Munich is still not yet mathematically eliminated from the race. However, Tuchel’s realistic side got the better of him in the heat of the moment after a shocking loss.

While it likely did irk some of the executives, there are way bigger fish to fry in the coming weeks and months.

