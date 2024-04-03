Report: Bryan Zaragoza already on the fringes at Bayern Munich, could be loaned out as early as the summer

Remember Bryan Zaragoza, the superstar winger who instantly took La Liga by storm, becoming one of its most outstanding players and pummeled two goals past FC Barcelona? It seems Bayern Munich does not, as only the cold, sad memory of Zaragoza sitting on the bench seems to define the tricky winger in Munich. Which means he might be leaving on a loan assignment as early as this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

To be fair, Plettenberg’s report only states that a loan move is “no longer ruled out” rather than the most likely option, with the final decision “depending on the new coach and on his development in the next weeks.” If that development is not good enough, though, it seems that Rayo Vallecano are keen on signing Bayern’s number 17.

Interestingly, Plettenberg finished the report with the suggestion that, “if Zaragoza were to leave Bayern, [VFB Stuttgart winger Chris] Führich is a potential replacement candidate.”

BFW Analysis

Zaragoza has been at the club for just two months, trying to put in as much effort as possible to learn the required languages (German, English). It is far too early to panic about his future in Munich, and the approach taken to wait for his development and the new coach’s verdict is probably the right one.

