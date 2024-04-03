After success in 2. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich could reward Paul Wanner with loan to top flight club

Bayern Munich’s decision to loan Paul Wanner out to 2. Bundesliga side SV Elversberg late into the 2023 summer transfer window was something of a surprise, as most had expected Wanner to move to a team in a top division. However, the club had deemed Wanner’s physicality lacking and aimed to help Wanner improve in that regard with regular playing time at a lower level. This strategy has worked out perfectly, and it seems that Wanner is ready to take the next step and move up that level.

That is, according to Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, who report that Wanner would go to a club “either in the Bundesliga or the Eredivisie, in order to get regular match practice at a high level.” He can choose any Eredivisie side, just not Vitesse Arnheim. Gabriel Vidovic can tell him that much.

Though Wanner’s Bundesliga breakthrough was over two years ago now, his development is going very smoothly and it would behoove any Bayern fan to keep an eye on. Sooner or later, it will be his turn to be a regular member of the first team squad.

