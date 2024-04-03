Xabi Alonso admits he watched Bayern Munich’s loss to Borussia Dortmund

Even before Bayern Munich’s home loss to Borussia Dortmund last weekend, chances were incredibly slim for Bayern to eclipse Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table before the season concludes. Die Werkself left it late once again with their 2-1 win over TSG Hoffenheim, scoring goals in the 88th and 91st minutes to get another dramatic three points in the bag. They have made quite a habit this season of scoring stoppage time winners and/or equalizers in both the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

The gap is now 13 points in the table between the two sides; large enough to have Thomas Tuchel half-heartedly congratulating Leverkusen on winning the Meisterschale after Bayern’s loss to Dortmund. Bayern likely were not going to catch Leverkusen either way, but last weekend’s results accelerated the inevitable and Dortmund won for the first time in a very long time at the Allianz Arena while Leverkusen pulled off their usual, late heroics.

Xabi Alonso recently expressed his desire to stay with Leverkusen next season amidst heavy interest from both Bayern and Liverpool, much to the delight of the club’s board, who are on the verge of having mass celebrations at the end of next month; potentially for more than one piece of silverware. What the Spaniard has done since he has taken charge of the club is nothing short of remarkable, and while he might not be thinking about the Bundesliga title just yet and claim he is taking things one match at a time, he admitted to having watched Bayern’s loss to Dortmund.

“Of course, I watched the game. For us, it was like two wins in one day. The lead is now very important, the situation is a bit better. One game less and three more points,” Alonso replied when he was asked about Bayern’s mishap ahead of Leverkusen’s DFB-Pokal semi-finals clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf. He very well knows that his side already have one hand on the league title, but does not want them to get too carried away and lose sight of what lies ahead of them across all fronts.

More dropped points from Bayern could result in Leverkusen winning the title with weeks to spare, but the title is in their own hands right now. Bayern could also very well start resting key players in and around their two Champions League quarterfinals clashes against Arsenal FC, only bolstering Leverkusen’s chances of winning the title even earlier.

