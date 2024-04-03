10 million more reasons for frustration at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s severance package to Thomas Tuchel is quite substantial.

The Bavarians will fork over €10 million (his expected season salary minus any potential bonuses) to Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel will receive a compensation of around €10m when his contract gets terminated in the summer (a year’s salary, excluding bonuses).

The dead money that Bayern Munich has on the books for Tuchel and former boss Julian Nagelsmann over the past two years has undoubtedly added up to a lot of wasted cash that could have been better used elsewhere.

Regardless, Bayern Munich will push forward and shout “take three” on the next act of the club’s history since the “Hansi Flick-Hasan Salihamidžić War” — only €10 million more in the hole in dead money to a (soon to be) ex-coach.

