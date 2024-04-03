Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Raphaël Guerreiro, Aleksandar Pavlović return to team training; Manuel Neuer, Daniel Peretz work out individually; Noussair Mazraoui misses practice; Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman leave early; and MORE!

Bayern Munich kicked off its preparation to face Heidenheim this weekend with a public training session.

The Bavarians are coming off of a very disappointing 2-0 loss to archrival Borussia Dortmund, so the coming days will be key for figuring out how things fell apart so quickly and making the necessary adjustments to get the squad back on track.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has his work cut out for him:

Public training during the Easter holidays on Säbener Straße! ⚽️ #MiaSanMia #FCBayern

Below, is some video footage of the players entering the training ground area:

Now LIVE Public training before the match against Heidenheim! ️ https://youtube.com/live/I2UENBxZldU #FCBayern #MiaSanMia

Sané’s early exit

Social media went into a frenzy on Tuesday when Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané appeared to exit the training grounds early:

After a short time @leroy_sane leaves the training ground. It was unclear why. @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Theories began to run wild on social media as to why Sané left the training ground. People guessed everything from the winger having a tantrum to him having an accident in his pants (oh no!) to him being injured to him duckwalking to avoid having an accident in his pants (oh no!).

The speculation is more wild around Sané than usual after he appeared to be frustration upon being removed from the match against Dortmund.

Maybe, though, he was just done and the sprinkler system came on in the area where he was working out? Or maybe there was a more logical reason.

Later, it was revealed that Sané and Kingsley Coman left the session early for load management purposes:

Update: Both Sané and Coman left the pitch after a while and worked individually in the gym. Workload management [@SkySportDE] https://t.co/GJoBcOAR2H — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 2, 2024

Here is a novel thought: Maybe, have Sané sit out this this week against Heidenheim if he is not feeling at his best (physically, mentally, whatever).

Guerreiro, Pavlović return to team training

Raphaël Guerreiro and Aleksandar Pavlović got back to work with the larger group in team training:

Raphaël Guerreiro and Aleksandar Pavlović are back in team training today pic.twitter.com/SP0ZFpLkUl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 2, 2024

According to a report from Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Noussair Mazraoui missed team training, while Manuel Neuer worked out individually:

Noussair Mazraoui did not train with the team today. Manuel Neuer worked individually today and is expected to resume goalkeeping training Wednesday or Thursday. Neuer could be available against Heidenheim on Saturday, but the priority is to make him ready for Arsenal next week.

It would later be revealed that Mazraoui was ill.

Neuer works out individually

Manuel Neuer got in an individual session:

⚪️ Vor Beginn des öffentlichen Trainings arbeitet Manuel #Neuer weiter individuell an seinem Comeback. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/JPjecnZ9uO — Nico Linner (@linner_nicolas) April 2, 2024

⚪️ Before the public training begins, Manuel #Neuer continues to work individually on his comeback. #FCBayern

Musiala returns

Jamal Musiala left Saturday’s loss to Borussia Dortmund a bit banged up, but all looks good:

ℹ️ Jamal Musiala trained for the first time today after the incident with Julian Ryerson on the weekend and was able to complete the entire training session. Although he was still cautious at times going into duels it didn‘t look like #FCHFCB would be in danger.#FCBayern pic.twitter.com/6prwIoBPyK — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 2, 2024

Recapping Monday’s news

Meanwhile on Monday, Guerreiro, Pavlović, and Bound Sarr did small group training, while Daniel Peretz worked out individually:

⚪️ On the training-free Monday, #Guerreiro , #Pavlovic and #Sarr train in a group of three. #Peretz also completed an individual unit. #FCBayern

Random training pics

Looking for more thoughts and analysis from Bayern Munich’s devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, plus some questions on whether or not Bayern should re-up Leroy Sané and why Xabi Alonso’s decision could end up hurting the Bavarians in a bad way? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, which is available on Spotify or below: