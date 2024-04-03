Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich leaning to Manchester City over Liverpool?; FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski to spurn Saudi offer; Real Madrid, Man City battling for Jamal Musiala?; Jürgen Klopp says Xabi Alonso made right call; and MORE

Speculation is mounting that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could leave the club and if he does, his next destination could mean that he will be reuniting with a familiar face — Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

While Liverpool FC is said to be firmly in the mix for Kimmich, the 29-year-old might actually prefer a move to Manchester City:

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. Liverpool and Manchester City have been mentioned as potential destinations for the German international and journalist Dean Jones feels that the player would prefer to join Manchester City over Liverpool. He claims that Pep Guardiola could prove to be a decisive factor. The 29-year-old midfielder has played under the Spanish manager and he is likely to be keen on a reunion. He said to Give Me Sport: “If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion. The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up. With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play. I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”

Several recent reports seem to indicate that the Bayern Munich executives could be looking to change the culture within the locker room. If that is the case, Kimmich — along with other players like Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry — could find themselves on the move this summer.

You can say a lot about former Bayern Munich star and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, but you cannot accuse him of chasing cash.

Fame? Sure. Recognition? Absolutely. However, Lewandowski does not seem all that concerned with tripling his salary with an offer from the Saudis:

Robert Lewandowski has turned down the opportunity to treble his wages in Saudi Arabia and will remain at Barcelona.

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show:

Why the loss to Borussia Dortmund was so tough to watch and how it could be the impetus for true change.

Mentally, Bayern Munich might just be shot. Is there any hope against Arsenal FC in the Champions League?

How are we feeling about another long-term commitment to Leroy Sané?

Will any coach worth his salt take the Bayern Munich job, knowing how badly they already want Xabi Alonso — who will be available in 2025? Also, what Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen might be telling us about a potential future with Real Madrid.

If Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala does decide that he wants to leave the club this summer, there will no shortage of suitors.

Yet another report indicates that Real Madrid and Manchester City could be set to financially duke it out for the Germany international:

In a recent report, Defensa Central stated that Real Madrid are facing competition from Manchester City for Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala this summer. It has been claimed that Los Blancos are eyeing a move to recruit the Germany international and would have to pay north of €100m if they want to beat the Mancunian club in the race to land him.

Per reports, Manchester United will let Christian Eriksen move on this summer:

Manchester United will allow Christian Eriksen to leave the club this summer after he admitted he is unhappy with his playing time at Old Trafford.

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How this result isn’t surprising. You may remember this talking point from previous pods.

Harry Kane may have had his worst game in a Bayern shirt.

Why Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern lacks a foundation that lets them win.

Subbing Thomas Müller remains a grave mistake.

A player-by-player review of every single performance, including some highlights (Kimmich) and lowlights (Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané).

What is left to play for this season? How player mentality figures into it all.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp thinks Xabi Alonso made the right move in staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I had a similar situation and did pretty much the same and never regretted it. That’s pretty much everything I can say. Xabi is doing an incredible job there. Leverkusen has a really good team and could keep the team together next season. It doesn’t happen every year like that. I understand that he wants to do that,” Klopp remarked.

Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona could be looking at a swap deal involving João Félix and Inigo Martinez:

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could discuss a swap deal for Joao Felix which would see center-back Inigo Martinez move in the opposite direction.

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show: