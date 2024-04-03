Five Arsenal stars Bayern Munich needs to watch out for in Champions League quarterfinals

Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinals draw against English Premier League title contender Arsenal FC will be a monumental test for the Bavarians.

If Thomas Tuchel and Bayern are to get anything from this season, they will have to make it past the Gunners. That won’t be easy — and here are five key players in Mikel Arteta’s squad to watch out for, brought to you by BFW’s resident Arsenal watchers.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice sometimes seems like the best of Leon Goretzka — a box-to-box midfielder who makes deep runs into the box and scores wonderful goals. He can also hold down the fort in midfield like Granit Xhaka when required. Bayern was in the market for him but he chose to stay in the Premier League and Arsenal is seemingly a perfect fit. Arsenal’s midfield has gained muscle and a goalscoring threat all in one through Rice; Bayern’s midfield so far has been susceptible to counters , to pressing and everything else in between. If there is one player who can easily play through a midfield that is not quite sure of itself, it is Declan Rice.

— Samrin

Ben White

The 26-year-old made waves recently be declining consideration for the England national team, but make no mistake: White is a totally committed player and quintessential to the Arteta project.

A center-back moved to right-back, White is a ferocious presence at the back and offers plenty going forward too. He is an aggressive player who will challenge whoever Bayern’s left winger will be for toughness, and bring passing range, vision, and technical ability when Arsenal get on the ball. A key player in Arsenal’s setup, and the kind of player Bayern would probably love to have at right-back should Joshua Kimmich depart or move back to midfield. Not that White is going anywhere, though.

— zippy

Martin Ødegaard

At one point on Bayern’s radar, the Norwegian midfielder was Arteta’s answer to the No. 10 position after the exile of Mesut Özil. The 25-year-old offered many of the creative qualities Özil had at his peak — and adds the intensity and workrate Arteta demands, plus a cracking shot.

Now a captain, Ødegaard has slotted in as an attacking No. 8 in a 4-3-3. The former Real Madrid loanee has come into his own and has the talent to take charge of games. His stats speak for themselves — 15 goals, seven assists in 2022/23 and six of each so far this year. A smooth operator and the link between Arsenal’s midfield and attack, Ødegaard will not make it easy for a Bayern team that, especially in transition, often switches off in the No. 6 areas.

— zippy

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is a wonderful complement to Bukayo Saka on the opposite wing. While opposing teams tend to focus more on Saka, this approach leaves the fleet footed Brazilian free to roam on the opposite flank. Martinelli likes to take on defenders 1-1; he, like Serge Gnabry, has an eye for goal. Martinelli is coming back from injury and crucially received minutes against Manchester City. He looked fresh and sharp in his cameo which is not good news for Bayern. The Brazilian’s interplay in the box in tight spaces with his Arsenal teammates has been impressive too; Bayern needs to be wary of his threat if they are to stop Arsenal from progressing.

— Samrin

Bukayo Saka

An article about Arsenal players cannot be complete without the mention of Bukayo Saka. In fact, we find Saka so invaluable to Arsenal that both of us decided to pitch in. Last season and even this season at times, Bukayo Saka seems to be the heartbeat of Arsenal. There are two Arsenal players who are perhaps irreplaceable: Ødegaard and Saka. In previous seasons, when Saka had an off day, Arsenal had an off day. Arsenal has certainly managed to handle games in which Saka is having an off day much better this season; yet, his absence can never be fully accounted for. He has scored 16 goals in 38 appearances so far and will be a huge headache for Bayern in one way or another.

— Samrin

It is amazing how fast Saka blossomed from the teenage academy winger forced to pitch in at left-back due to injury in 2019/20 to a mainstay forward for both club and country. The comparison that comes to mind is Bayern’s Jamal Musiala — at least in star potential, electricity, and sheer joy to watch. Saka is the livewire in Arteta’s smothering system and has stayed healthy and prolific. He also benefits from developing under stability right alongside Arteta — who joined Arsenal in December of 2019. As Bayern ponder how to manage their own wonderkids’ paths, and its next head coach, that is something to think about.

— zippy

Honorable Mentions:

Leandro Trossard (a wildcard off the bench) — Samrin

William Saliba (the prodigal loanee CB that came very, very good) — zippy

What about you? Who do you think Bayern should be wary of in this matchup?