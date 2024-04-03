Report: Bayern Munich looking to extend Leroy Sané, but may demand pay cut

The euros must flow...but maybe not for much longer in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich’s effort to reign in wage bills could be set to affect the next batch of contract extensions for its top stars, including mercurial winger Leroy Sané. The 28-year-old is currently out of form, but on his day, one of Europe’s most explosive talents.

Sané has a contract expiring in 2025, which means it is approaching the hour to decide whether to extend or sell. The signals from Säbener Straße say extend — but seemingly, with a catch.

As reported by Sport Bild, captured via @iMiaSanMia:

Max Eberl wants to hold contract talks with Leroy Sané soon. Bayern are willing to offer Sané a new deal in principle, but definitely without a pay rise. It is therefore conceivable that the club would offer him a new contract with a salary lower than the current estimated €20m/year. Although he’s going through a difficult phase, Sané’s work ethic, improved attitude and openness have been noticed at the club [@altobelli13, @SPORTBILD]

So the Bavarians want to keep him — but may need him to accept a salary cut. The club’s bevy of wingers — which may include a new target in Stuttgart’s Chris Fuhrich — could become leverage in the Sané negotiations.

But it remains to be seen if the former Manchester City star would really take a pay cut, or whether that would prompt him to explore a return back to England.