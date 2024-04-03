Mario Basler breaks down Harry Kane’s impactful season at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane shook the football world up a bit with his decision to move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Now, with the majority of the season already played, the Englishman is still wowing people, including former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler.

“I think we were all a bit surprised that Harry Kane made such an impact. From everything you hear from Munich, he must be an outstanding guy. He must be world class as a person and there’s no question about it football-wise. In my opinion, if he doesn’t pick up any injuries, he might even be able to break Lewandowski’s record,” Basler told Betway.

Kane will be giving it his all to break that record, while also helping propel the squad in the Champions League against Arsenal FC.

Kane has tallied 37 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across all competitions this season, including 31 goals in the Bundesliga.

