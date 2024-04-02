Too much swagger? Too arrogant? What irked Bayern Munich executives during Julian Nagelsmann’s last stint at the club

Former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had a tough call to make in March of 2023.

Unhappy with the team’s progress in a season-and-a-half under manager Julian Nagelsmann, the duo had to assess the pros and cons of keeping the coach. However, the squad’s performance was not the only issue in Bavaria between the executives and the coach per a report from 90Min.com.

Some felt that Nagelsmann might not have been mature enough to coach at Bayern Munich and that the coach was also arrogant:

Behind the scenes, 90min understands Bayern had concerns over his maturity. His coaching pedigree was always respected but some at Bayern felt his swagger bordered on arrogance at times, and this was a factor in his departure. Bayern’s hierarchy believed Nagelsmann didn’t want to change his ways despite an inconsistent 2023, and key also players became frustrated by that. Those close to Nagelsmann strongly and firmly deny any question marks over his character, but Bayern are not the only club to question this and his methods.

Of course, Bayern Munich did eventually sack Nagelsmann — setting off a chain of events that currently has a body count of Nagelsmann, Kahn, Salihamidžić, outgoing head coach Thomas Tuchel, technical director Marco Neppe, and numerous assistant coaches.

Nagelsmann, though, did have a couple of opportunities to land on his feet before being called to the German national team to try and rescue a failing operation. What about the rumors linking Nagelsmann to the job opening at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last year? 90Min.com also had the breakdown on those situations as well:

Chelsea spoke to him as part of their search for a permanent successor to Graham Potter when he was sacked a couple of weeks after Nagelsmann left Bayern. However, while the Blues preferred to go through a thorough interview process, sources close to the club claim Nagelsmann wanted his interview to be more of a procession and they ultimately decided he wasn’t the right personality or strategic fit. On Nagelsmann’s part, his camp accept he was frustrated by what they felt was Chelsea’s drawn-out process, adding he was the one to walk away from talks with Mauricio Pochettino eventually offered the job. Tottenham Hotspur also briefly considered Nagelsmann as a replacement for Antonio Conte, but nothing advanced and no meeting was taken following due diligence. Spurs instead turned to Arne Slot of Feyenoord before finally settling on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

Now, of course, Nagelsmann is considered one of two frontrunners for the Bayern Munich job. Is he the best candidate for the position...or just the best (potentially) available candidate?

