 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Show has dropped! Chuck breaks down the disappointing weekend; Should Bayern re-up Leroy Sané?; How Xabi Alonso could kill Bayern in more ways than one this season; and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl speaks of prioritizing coach search over player search, refuses to commit on Chris Führich rumors

Priorities need to be in line, or the process is doomed to fail

By Frank Mo
/ new
VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Köln - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Due to rumors recently cropping up about Bayern Munich’s potential interest in VfB Stuttgart player Chris Führich, it was only a matter of time before Bayern’s director of sport Max Eberl was questioned about them. And it was Florian Plettenberg who seized the opportunity, asking Eberl about Führich during a recent(ish) interview.

As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Eberl’s response to Plettenberg was as follows: “He’s had a great career. After he was released by Dortmund, he chose a great path via Paderborn and is now in Stuttgart. They are having an outstanding season and he is a member of (Stuttgart).”

But then Eberl decides to give more than just a standard, vague answer. Having sacked Thomas Tuchel, Bayern have been searching for a new manager for a while now. As of right now, it seems that this coaching search takes priority. “The question is: can this player play for Bayern Munich? Yes or no? This question is not really relevant to me right now. For me the question is: which coach do we find and how do we plan the new team with the coach? Anything else would be the wrong order.”

However, in a move about as subtle as a brick through a glass window, Eberl hints that this is not the end of the Führich to Bayern story. “We would be poorly prepared if we didn’t know the very good German international players.”

When asked to comment on the reported €20 million release clause, though, Eberl acknowledge that it is “a lot of money.”

Looking for more thoughts and analysis from Bayern Munich’s devastating 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, plus some questions on whether or not Bayern should re-up Leroy Sané and why Xabi Alonso’s decision could end up hurting the Bavarians in a bad way? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, which is available on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works