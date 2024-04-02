Conflicting reports as both Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi are “main candidates” to be Bayern Munich’s head coach

Bayern Munich’s list of main candidates seems to be narrowing, according to reports.

After being rejected (again) by Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, it seems that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann have solidified themselves as the two frontrunners for the job in Bavaria. But is that true? Recent reports are...divisive on this topic, to say the least.

Fabrizio Romano, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, reports that De Zerbi has a €15 million release clause and that Bayern and De Zerbi have already had discussions about a potential, uh, “cooperation.” Romano also added, though, that Bayern “are still discussing multiple candidates and haven’t decided their priority target yet.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Constantine Ecker, again via @iMiaSanMia, has reported that “Roberto De Zerbi has become the frontrunner for the Bayern job” and that new Director of Sport Max Eberl “is a particular admirer.”

However, Nagelsmann is not out the running. Georg Holzner reports, as identified by @iMiaSanMia, “Julian Nagelsmann is now one of the main candidates. There are doubts among *some* people in charge and *some* players whether Nagelsmann has learned from the mistakes he made at Bayern, especially off the pitch. The name Nagelsmann is being intensively discussed, but the opinions are diverse.”

But Holzner, again via @iMiaSanMia, also claims that Austria manager Ralf Rangnick is not out of the running quite yet, either, stating that, “Ralf Rangnick has supporters within Bayern’s hierarchy because he’s successful, German-speaking and has proven that he can lead a squad rebuild without any compromises and act in the interest of the club.”

Well, I suppose that would be one way for Rangnick to finally manage Paul Wanner. Regardless of how true these reports may or may not turn out to be, it does seem to indicate that Bayern really are ramping up their search for a new coach. It wouldn’t be surprising if the club were to announce Thomas Tuchel’s successor by the end of this month. Stay tuned, Bayern fans. The rollercoaster is only going to get bumpier from here.

