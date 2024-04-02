Report: Bayern Munich execs appreciate “reality” check delivered by Thomas Tuchel

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s brass feels as if it did learn a thing or two from outgoing head coach Thomas Tuchel — including that some players might be too comfortable:

Regardless of who the new coach will be, the people in charge at Bayern have recognized that Thomas Tuchel was not fundamentally wrong in his assessment of the squad. The players who have been protected for years were confronted with reality. Tuchel ruthlessly addressed the club’s real problems and made them clear to the bosses. The club will certainly benefit from that in the long term after three years of mismanagement and personal vanities. Ultimately, many players appreciate Tuchel’s approach, as well as him as a coach, both professionally and for his directness. The majority of the squad is aware that missing out on the title this season is not a big surprise. The construct inherited by Tuchel was extremely fragile and could not be smoothed out within a year.

BFW Analysis

While some might take this report as innocuous, it does paint a potentially bad picture for some players — and it is not hard to figure out who Tuchel was talking about based on his public comments and others stories put out by the German media.

We have heard much about a roster overhaul and, if true, this report could be a harbinger of doom for several players who have been in the crosshairs of Tuchel season, including Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry, and Noussair Mazraoui.

How different will this Bayern Munich squad look in September? Max Eberl might really have his work cut out for him.

