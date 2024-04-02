After a year of downtime, would Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp consider coaching Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich is in the midst of a coaching search and one name not on the list of candidates is Liverpool FC coach Jürgen Klopp.

Klopp, of course, seems determined to take (at least) a year to decompress after a storied run with LFC.

“Well, he’s given himself a year in which he doesn’t want to do anything. The question is: Can he hold out that long? Or the second question (laughs): Can his wife put up with him at home for that long? No, I think you can see it in Jürgen’s face after nine years at Liverpool, he’s very exhausted, he’s stressed and I think it’s very important that if you realize you need a break, then you have to take one,” Basler told Betway. “Will it be a year? There are already rumors in Germany that he won’t be back on the coaching stage at all, which would of course be a great pity. Jürgen is a coach who would do the national team, Bayern or many other teams a lot of good, but I think he has to make this decision all by himself. The initial period will certainly be very difficult for him, but once he has realized that his body is broken, he will make the right move.”

So...if Klopp is ready in a year to get back on the touchline, does Basler think he would take a job at Bayern Munich?

“Yes, there’s already a bit of speculation and speculation about that here in Germany. First of all, I don’t think he’ll go back to Borussia Dortmund. I think if he comes back on the scene, he’ll become national team coach, or if he goes to Germany, then for me that path will only lead him to FC Bayern. Bayern will always be number one in Germany. Borussia Dortmund is always somewhere between second and fifth place, which is not enough for Jürgen Klopp,” Basler said. “So, if Bundesliga, then Bayern. If not the Bundesliga, then the national team. I think we’re all hoping for that. Otherwise, I could well imagine that he might coach the England national team again, that’s also conceivable for me. Secretly, though, I’d like to see him coach either FC Bayern or the German national team.

One name who Basler does not think would work out with Bayern Munich is The Special One, José Mourinho.

“I don’t think Mourinho has a chance as a coach in Germany. He is certainly an excellent coach, but I think he should start thinking about enjoying his retirement. He’s been a coach for many years. He has a pension and doesn’t have to worry about it any more. But I also believe that he wouldn’t be a good fit for a German club,” Basler said. “Bayern thought about it years ago, but then abandoned the idea because there is no such thing as a ‘special one’ in Germany. There is a club that stands above everything and there is no coach who stands above a club, and that’s where the problem would start.”

