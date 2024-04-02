Herbert Hainer remaining tight-lipped over Bayern Munich’s manager search

Bayern Munich is still actively working to try to find a replacement manager for when Thomas Tuchel leaves after the end of the current season. The club’s front office has recently said that they want to have the Tuchel successor selected and announced by some point this month, and the list has narrowed with Xabi Alonso’s recent announcement that he would prefer to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least next season.

Prior to the announcement from the former Bayern, Real Madrid, and Liverpool midfielder, he was on the top of the list for both Bayern and Liverpool, but his desire to stay in Leverkusen for the time being changes things for the Rekordmeister. At this point, Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Ralf Rangnick are the names most heavily linked with taking over for Tuchel, but nothing is yet concrete at this stage.

For Nagelsmann, it also remains to be seen whether or not the DFB will pursue extending his contract as the German national team manager beyond this summer’s European Championships. If that does occur before the Euro’s even kick off, that would effectively take him out of the running to make a return to Bayern, where he has already won the Bundesliga title in his maiden season in charge after joining from RB Leipzig.

After Bayern’s 2-0 der Klassiker to Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, club president Herbert Haine was pressed for details regarding the club’s manager search, which is being spearheaded by board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund.

While the front office and supervisory board might very well have their candidate’s list narrowed down thin, Hainer did not want to provide too many details. “I don’t want to discuss any names. We have a sporting management with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, who are working intensively on this topic. We have a list of coaches that we like to work with and now the guys have to do their job. As soon as there’s something to announce, we will do it,” he explained to Sky Sport (via @iMiaSanMia).

Eberl had previously stressed the need to strike a balance between Bayern not rushing their decision for who Tuchel’s replacement will be, but also operating with a sense of urgency in their search. They need to ensure the next manager is the right fit for the club, especially with the amount of players that have contracts that will be expiring within the next two years. Squad planning can be hugely affected by whoever the next manager is.

