Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman, Josip Stanišić appear for their national teams

A lot has happened in the last two weeks for Bayern Munich loanees. Tillman and Stanišić represented their national teams. Padilla scored, but Köln’s hearts were broken. Leverkusen men went up 13 points atop the Bundesliga table. We even had a cameo from an old friend in Wiesbaden. Lastly. someone ought to reach out to Nübel after his terrible day at the office. Read about these and what everyone else was up to these last two weeks:

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel did not have the best game in the 3-3 draw against Bundesliga newbies Heidenheim. He allowed two goals and scored an own goal while only saving one shot. The two goals scored by Heidenheim were scored by Kleindienst in the 84th and 85th minutes to take the lead. A late stoppage time equalizer scraped out a point for Stuttgart. With this point they sit just three points behind Bayern for second place.

Stuttgart will travel to face Dortmund on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes against Egypt — one of Croatia’s two friendlies this window. He mostly contributed on both sides of the ball. He completed 92% of his passes and had a ball into the attacking third. He had two interceptions and two recoveries on defense. Croatia won 4-2.

Stanišić was on the bench for the start of the Leverkusen’s match against Hoffenheim. He came into the match in the 87th minute with his team down 1-0. He only had six touches, but completed all six passes. He was on the field as Leverkusen scored a goal in the 88th minute and then a winner in the first minute of stoppage time. This most recent comeback win put Leverkusen 13 points ahead of Bayern.

Leverkusen — the only Bundesliga side left in the DFB-Pokal — will host Fortuna Düsseldorf in the semifinal on Wednesday. They will then travel to Berlin on Saturday to face Union in league play.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for the USMNT against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. He completed 95% of his passes, created two chances, and had three shots — one blocked, and two off target. He was subbed off in the 75th minute and had to watch the USMNT’s last second comeback and eventual extra time win from the bench. He did not start for in the final against Mexico, and only came on in the last minutes to celebrate their 2-0 win and three-peat Nations League title.

Back with his club, Tillman started on the bench, but came into the match at halftime when his team was level 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen. He had two shots in the second half — one on goal from outside the box and one off target. He was not able to help his team create any further goals, while they conceded two more goals in the second half and lost 3-1. PSV fell for the first time in league play.

PSV will play in two league games this week — Excelsior on the road Tuesday and AZ Alkmaar at home on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic was on the bench for Zagreb’s 1-0 road win against Hajduk Split, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Zagreb will be on the road again against Hajduk Split for the semifinal of the Croatian Cup on Wednesday. They return to league play with a home match against NK Istra 1961.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic came into the match against Genoa in the 83rd minute. The match was level at 1-1 when he came in and would stay that way. He only recorded eight touches and couldn’t really affect the game in any way. The point on the road was well needed, as they find them self in the relegation battle, level now on points with the team above them.

Frosinone will host Bologna on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started and played the full 90 minutes of Austria Wien’s match against BW Linz. He had two chances from close but difficult angles that both went off target. He also created three chances for his teams to score and sent four passes into the attacking third. He also tracked back for three recoveries. The match ended scoreless.

Austria Wien will host Austria Lustenau (and hopefully Torben Rhein) on Saturday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner did not start for Elversberg on the road against Braunschweig, but came in at halftime when Elversberg was down 2-0. Unfortunately, things would would get worse and they would fall 5-0. Wanner had four shots — two blocked, one on goal, and one that missed. Three of the shots were all in the 90th minute. He also did his best on defense with a headed clearance and a recovery.

Elversberg will host Lawrence’s Magdeburg on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the backup goalie in Münster’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden — a result which put them ahead of Dynamo and into third place.

Münster will host league leaders Jahn Regensburg. With a win, Münster could go top of the 2. Bundesliga table.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 3-0 loss to Hannover at home, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Magdeburg will travel to face Wanner’s Elversberg.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started on the bench and did not come into the match against VfL Osnabrück until the 61st minute. With his team down 1-0 at home, he tried to help them get back into it. While on the pitch he completed 90% of his passes and had a shot from outside the box force the keeper into a save. Wiesbaden were unable to score and the match ended 1-0. Side note: Michael Cuissance — yes him! — received a second yellow in the 90th minute for Osnabrück.

Wiesbaden will travel north to face Hansa Rostock on Friday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started for Shalke against Karlsruher SC, but only played 69 minutes. He did not have the most productive match. He only completed 57% of his passes, created only one chance, and only had three recoveries. The match ended 1-1 and leaves the door open still for potential relegation.

Schalke will travel to face Hannover 96 on Sunday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started opposite of Kabadayi in KSC’s defense. He helped keep the shutout with a clearance, two interceptions, and six recoveries. He also helped on the attack with seven passed into the final third, two chances created for his teammates to shoot, and a shot from inside the box, which was blocked.

KSC will host league-leader St. Pauli on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was on the bench for Freiburg II as the second goalie, but did not come onto the pitch for their 1-0 home win against 1860 Munich.

Freiburg II will travel to face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer and FC Homburg played through the international break. They won their cup match to move onto the semifinals of the Saarland Pokal, but it is unclear if Mayer played in that fixture. Homburg also lost 2-1 to Stuttgart II and 2-0 against Astoria Waldorf. Mayer started in the first, but was just on the bench for the latter.

Homburg will be at home for two league games this week — SGV Freiburg on Wednesday and Balingen on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the matchday squad for Lustenau’s 2-1 loss at home to WSG Tirol.

Lustenau will travel to Vienna to play Krätzig’s Austria Wien on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner started on the bench and came into the match in the 82nd minute when his team was down 3-0 and was playing with ten men. He only had six touches and was unable to create anything or affect the match in anyway. The match ended at 3-0.

Hartberg will travel to face SK Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s 3-1 road win against Sturm Graz II.

Admira will host Florisdorfer AC on Sunday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 1-0 home loss to Grazer AK.

Ried will travel to face Kapfenberger AK on Friday.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski did not appear in the match against SV Ried until the 89th minute, when his team was already up 1-0. He did not record any significant stat in his short time on the field and his team would hold on to win 1-0 and take a 14 point lead at the top of the table.

Grazer AK will host Hepburn’s Leoben on Saturday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani started the match at leftback, but only played the first half. Stats are limited for the 2. Liga, but his halftime benching could have something to do with Bregenz conceding two goals in the first half. They would go onto lose 3-0.

Bregenz will host Sturm Graz II on Saturday.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn did not start for Leoben in their home match against Kapfenberger SV, but came into the match in 77th minute with the score deadlocked at zero. He was unable to significantly affect the match and it finished 0-0.

Leoben will host first division side Rapid Wien in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday. They will then host Jastremski’s Grazer AK on Saturday.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust started the match against St. Pölten on the bench and came onto the field in the 65th minute as part of a triple substitution when their team was down 3--0. One of Fust’s teammates who subbed in at the same time pulled a goal back to make it 3-1, but neither Fust nor any of his teammates could create anything else.

Amstetten will face Dornbirn at home on Saturday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

St. Gallen has not played since the international break, but will face Luzern on Monday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s 1-1 draw against Burton Albion, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Wigan will face Cambridge on the road on Monday and then will host Port Vale on Saturday.

Portugal – Liga Portugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Portimonense have not played since the international break. They will host Braga on Monday and then will travel to face Chaves on Sunday

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

The Frauen Bundesliga took this weekend off for the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal der Frauen. They will also be off next weekend for an international window. These results were from last weekend during the men’s international break.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started for Leverkusen against SGS Essen last weekend and played the full 90 minutes. She helped her team secure a shutout with a blocked shot, eight clearances — six with her head — and nine recoveries. She also attempted to help get the attack going six passes into the final third and an overall completion rate of 89%.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

While Bragstad was helping secure the shutout, Vilhjálmsdóttir was looking to produce a goal. She had a shot on goal, created a chance for her teammates to shoot, and passed six balls into the attacking third. Unfortunately, this was not enough to help her team score, and the match ended 1-1.

Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt after the international window.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla did not start for Köln against 1. FC Nürnberg, but came into the match in the 61st minute with her team down 3-0 at home. She had relatively few touches for her time on the field, but was able to get two shots on goal, including an equalizer in the 91st minute — the third goal in less than ten minutes for her team. However, that was not the end of the scoring. Nürnberg scored a heartbreaking goal in the 92nd minute to cancel out Padilla’s equalizer. The result leaves Köln just two points ahead of Nürnberg in the relegation battle.

Köln will face red hot Hoffenheim on the road after the international break.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger was not in the matchday squad for Leipzig’s home win over MSV Duisburg.

Leipzig will travel to face Werder Bremen after the international break.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.