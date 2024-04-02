 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Martin Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause is too expensive for Bayern Munich as the club ponders sales

Never trust anyone named Martin. I speak from experience...

By Frank Mo
Spain v Colombia - International Friendly Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s desire for a holding midfielder has been publicized in extensive and excruciating detail. So too has Bayern’s interest in signing Real Sociedad player Martin Zubimendi. And the player’s €60 million release clause. But it had always seemed that Bayern would be willing to pay the fee, which seemed high but not impossible for the club to reach.

Now, though, opinions might be changing at Säbener Straße. That is, according to a report by Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, which claims that while “talks with the player’s management have already taken place,” the fee is “too expensive” for Bayern. However, it does add that Bayern could generate the necessary funds through sales.

Interesting, Hau also reports that Bayern see Zubimendi as a “similar profile” to a certain Xabi Alonso. It seems that other clubs want this sort of profile, too, as Bayern’s Champions League quarterfinal opponents Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Zubimendi. But if Arsenal truly do beat Bayern to another transfer target and take the club’s preferred number 6, perhaps the club can get revenge by getting the better of the London based side and securing number 7 in May at Wembley?

