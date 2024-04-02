Kroos brothers differ in opinion on Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané had to miss out on Germany’s March friendlies against France and the Netherlands due to the fact that he had to serve a three-match ban for the red card he got against Austria in a friendly back in November.

Despite missing out on the pair of wins, it is still very much expected that Julian Nagelsmann will include Sané in his finalized Germany squad for the European Championships this summer. Had he not been suspended for the matches this month, he more than likely would have joined the Bayern Munich contingent in the squad for the pair of friendlies.

Toni Kroos also marked his return to the German national team, having made the decision to come out of temporary retirement from international football ahead of this summer’s European championships. Interestingly enough, Kroos recently had a bit of a spat with his brother Felix about Sané and his involvement with the German national team this summer. Speaking to Bild over the weekend (via @iMiaSanMia), Felix, who was previously a midfielder for handful of different Bundesliga clubs, said that he feels Bayern’s number 10 should not be in Germany’s final squad for this summer. “He’s an incredibly good player. But if he doesn’t start, he could become someone difficult. And you can’t have that at the Euros,” Felix stressed.

Brother Toni did not exactly agree with his brother’s assessment of Sané. “I saw that you made a headline. For once I don’t agree with you. I would really like to explain this: It starts with the fact that I know Leroy – also from the human side. The coach decides who is in which role. But whatever happens, there will be no problems with Leroy. I believe that we cannot do without a player of Leroy’s qualities in Germany. I’m 1000% convinced of that. He will be incredibly important in this tournament,” the Real Madrid and former Bayern midfielder explained.

Upon hearing the response from his brother, Felix simply suggested that he was voicing an outsider’s opinion; someone who is not in and around the dressing room for either Bayern or Germany. It is also worth remembering that Bayern’s board has, on more than one occasion, taken issue with Sané’s attitude, body language, and overall demeanor. “I only judge from the outside. I didn’t ask you before, that was just my perception from the outside. I’m always happy to be convinced otherwise,” Felix explained, to which Toni replied, “If that were the case, you don’t have to be convinced.”

It is clear that Toni feels the Bayern winger 100% has a place in the German national team and that he does not share the same concern as his brother of Sané potentially becoming a negative influence on the dressing room. With how well the front three of Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz worked in the two friendlies against France and the Netherlands, one would question if that is what Nagelsmann will opt to do in the opening Euros match against Scotland, but only time will tell. If that is the case, that would certainly leave Sané starting from the bench.

