Daily Schmankerl: AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez can envision move to Bayern Munich; Manchester United wants Joshua Kimmich, too; Jamal Musiala talks developing through position changes; Newcastle to miss on Alexander Nübel; and MORE!

Per a report, AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez can envision a move to Bayern Munich this summer:

Theo Hernandez has a little over two years left on his contract with Milan, prompting the club to start planning out a new contract. In the meantime, Bayern have identified the Frenchman as a key target as Real Madrid look to snap up Alphonso Davies in the summer. Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com details how Theo Hernandez is not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, despite interest, but would be more open to a move to Bayern, despite being perfectly happy with Milan.

The real question is: Can Bayern Munich envision paying a ton for Hernandez, who will cost a pretty penny?

It appears that we can add Manchester United to the list of clubs looking to lure Joshua Kimmich away from Bayern Munich:

Manchester United are the latest club linked with Joshua Kimmich as the Bayern Munich midfielder assesses his future at the Allianz Arena and a potential new challenge. Kimmich has long been seen as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, who is also capable of playing at right-back. But, as 90min revealed at the time, he began feeling unsettled at the end of last season, leading to most of Europe’s top clubs being contacted by intermediaries. The Germany international now has just over a year left on his current contract and Barcelona and Manchester City in particular have been credited with interest in recent months. SPORT writes that Bayern’s €50m (£42.7m) valuation, while low for a player of Kimmich’s age and quality at the elite level, is still too much for Barcelona to bear financially. The Catalans would instead bank on him running down his contract and moving as a free agent in 2025. But the report explains that is difficult because of the expected competition, throwing Manchester United’s name into the mix as a serious rival.

Given how good he has looked at right-back lately, would Kimmich be okay with staying at the position for Bayern Munich or to any any team he moves on to?

That will be a big factor for Kimmich as he weighs his options this summer.

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show:

Why the loss to Borussia Dortmund was so tough to watch and how it could be the impetus for true change.

Mentally, Bayern Munich might just be shot. Is there any hope against Arsenal FC in the Champions League?

How are we feeling about another long-term commitment to Leroy Sané?

Will any coach worth his salt take the Bayern Munich job, knowing how badly they already want Xabi Alonso — who will be available in 2025? Also, what Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen might be telling us about a potential future with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala described how he sees himself as a player.

“I try to be free and play my game within the guidelines of our coach. In England they always talked about freedom of play. I like this term. In general, I try to have a positive impact on our game from the No. 10 position: initiating moves, assisting goals and scoring goals myself.

I initially played a lot as a striker [at Chelsea] and always scored a lot of goals. I love scoring goals. As time went on, I was moved further back to the #10 position so that I could have more of the game in front of me

I can also use my strengths well on the wings. When I played in midfield as No. 6 and No. 8, I got to know the game from a different position and was able to improve my tactical behavior and defensive abilities, working off the ball and going into duels. Those were good experiences.”

Manchester United and Liverpool FC are both very interested in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo per one report:

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides who are ‘crazy’ about Rodrygo. Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested, but Real Madrid are not currently interested in selling the Brazil forward.

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How this result isn’t surprising. You may remember this talking point from previous pods.

Harry Kane may have had his worst game in a Bayern shirt.

Why Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern lacks a foundation that lets them win.

Subbing Thomas Müller remains a grave mistake.

A player-by-player review of every single performance, including some highlights (Kimmich) and lowlights (Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané).

What is left to play for this season? How player mentality figures into it all.

Newcastle United has interest in Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel, but will have trouble getting him given the renewed interest in the goalkeeper from the Bavarians:

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich at the end of the season and Newcastle United have been mentioned as a potential destination. A report from HITC claims that the goalkeeper could sign a new contract with the Bundesliga giants and the development will come as a major blow for Newcastle. The Magpies are hoping to sign a first-choice goalkeeper at the end of the season and they are looking at Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale as well.

There are some rumors circulating that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is looking to leave the club over some of the criticism and abuse that he has taken. However, Carlo Ancelotti said the rumors were not as serious as some might think:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has played down speculation Vinicius Junior could leave the club due to the racist abuse he has continually received while playing in Spain.

If Vinicius does really want to leave, there is a swap deal floating around that would certainly pique the interest of fans — the 23-year-old for Manchester City star Erling Haaland per (Defensa Central via 90Min.com):

While Real Madrid are not currently open to letting Vinicius go, they could soften that stance if Erling Haaland becomes available, with a potential swap deal on the cards with Manchester City.

Finally, one player who could also help replace Vinicius is Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Most are expecting the Frenchman to make the move to Spain this summer, but PSG manager Luis Enrique is hoping that the attacker will change his mind (per Amazon Prime Video):

One man expected to join Real Madrid is Kylian Mbappe, but PSG head coach Luis Enrique has admitted he still has hope the forward will change his mind and remain at Parc des Princes.

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

