Boomerang: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is back where he started

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is seeing his career boomerang a bit for club and country.

While he burst on to the scene for both Bayern Munich and the German national team, Kimmich eventually transitioned to the central midfield. Now, of course, Kimmich is manning right-back once more both of his teams.

When recent asked by Welt if he had spoken to Philipp Lahm about the situation, Kimmich said he had not.

“When we played together, there were exchanges here and there. Of course, the requirements of the two positions [right-back and midfielder] are different. But both are exciting and interesting. I’m fine with both and will play where the coach sees me as most important for the team. Currently I’m trying to interpret the right back position the way I’ve always done it and influence the game with creativity and ideas from there,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It remains to be seen just how permanent the moves are for Kimmich with both Bayern Munich and Germany. The 29-year-old’s versatility is definitely something valued, though, and that could help him continue to be a key player for both teams for at least a few more years.

