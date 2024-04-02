 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß on the era of player power

It is a new day and age.

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Remember the good old days? Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß does.

The legendary board member spoke in a wide-ranging interview for Bavarian radio outlet BR24, as captured via @iMiaSanMia, and touched on the ongoing tug-of-war between club and player interests in football — as well as the role of media.

“Player power is more important now because more stuff gets leaked from the dressing room,” Hoeneß said. “Before, every player was fighting for himself. Now every player has an agent, and agents fight for their players.

“Unfortunately, many agents nowadays have deals with journalists. They leak information in exchange with a good rating for their clients. In the past, it was ‘is this information true or false?’. Now it’s about who is first. True or false doesn’t matter anymore.”

Bayern is currently embroiled in a media back-and-forth with the agent of star left-back Alphonso Davies as it fights to keep hold of the Canadian international, who is courted by Real Madrid.

Agents fighting for players, and players having more power: is that necessarily a bad thing? Certainly not from the perspective of the players, but it does seem to complicate matters for Bayern.

This summer, the Bavarians will be fighting to control the narrative around — and the rights to — some of their top players, such as Davies, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich. Of course, they have a few targets in mind to poach from other clubs, too.

