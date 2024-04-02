Didi Hamann: Bayern Munich should consider sacking Thomas Tuchel ahead of Arsenal clash

Is it time to rip the band-aid for Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel?

Club and coach have been locked in an awkward embrace since deciding in February to part ways at the end of the season.

Now the Bundesliga crown is all but conceded to Bayer Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonso has pulled out of the running for the Bayern job to succeed Tuchel, and only the Champions League remains.

Tuchel had Bayern playing strong before the international break, but even that energy has vanished in the wake of a 0-2 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The boo birds are getting loud in Bavaria.

“You now have to seriously think about getting a new trainer for the last few weeks,” opined former Bayern star Didi Hamann for Sky Sport (as captured by Daily Mail). “There are many on the market. I think of a [José] Mourinho. You can think whatever you want about Mourinho, but at Chelsea the players loved him. He’s an outstanding man from a professional perspective.”

Hamann also stated that he believed Bayern has a “very good chance” to overcome an “inexperienced” Arsenal side — provided they make the right decision at the top.

Tuchel has drawn the ire by conceding the title to Leverkusen, even though the Bavarians are not completely eliminated yet. But with 13 points to make up in just seven games, it is a virtual certainty.

Does the 50-year-old manager still have the energy — and command of the team — to lead them against the Gunners in April? Or is the time to flip the switch now?