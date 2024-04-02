Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s future is open at Bayern Munich, or elsewhere

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of this season, but it is still unclear what, exactly, his future holds from that point on. Before it was announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the club at the end of the season, it was pretty much understood that the Cameroon international would more than likely be leaving on a free transfer as a free agent, but now that is not entirely set in stone.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as per @iMiaSanMia), Choupo-Moting has not yet been notified as to whether or not the club plans on letting him leave on a free transfer or not. Amongst his teammates in the squad and in the dressing room, he is a well-liked figure and very much get along quite well with everyone, but the uncertain status of who Bayern’s next manager will be comes in to play.

Bayern still does not know who will replace Tuchel and the search is being spearheaded by Max Eberl, Christoph Freund and the rest of Bayern’s front office in concert with the supervisory board. Depending on who the new manager is, Eberl and Freund could open discussions with Choupo-Moting about a potential contract extension. It could very well be that Tuchel’s replacement would like for the striker to stick around for at least another season if it is feasible.

Either way, it might be tough for Choupo-Moting to find too many minutes behind both Harry Kane and Mathys Tel at Bayern, though it is still possible. Tel has just recently signed a contract extension with the club and Choupo-Moting could be a viable depth piece in the event Kane picked up a substantial injury at any given point during next season and beyond.

So far this season, Choupo-Moting has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions, having tallied three goals and one assist. The majority of his appearances have come as a substitute, though he has started a handful of matches, some of which Tuchel made the decision to utilize him as a central attacker tucked behind Kane, which did not exactly work out too well on any given occasion.