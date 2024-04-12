Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sané rested; Bouna Sarr continues rehab; Mathys Tel misses practice; and MORE!

Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against FC Köln, the Bavarians were missing a few key players from training.

Serge Gnabry, who sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal FC in the Champions League was obviously out, but Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sané were also held out, so they could get additional rest.

Given the recent injury history of Neuer and Sané, it was an astute move by Bayern Munich:

As noted above, Bouna Sarr is also making progress in his rehab.

Tel also absent

In surprising news, Mathys Tel was also not in attendance at practice:

With Gnabry out, Sané banged up, and Kingsley Coman scuffling, the FC Köln match could present a good chance to Tel to get extensive playing time...if he is healthy. Stay tuned...

Wednesday’s leftovers

Aleksandar Pavlović and Noussair Mazraoui hit the training ground as soon as they got back from London on Wednesday:

Random training pics

