Julian Nagelsmann denies Bayern Munich talks as Germany makes bid to keep him

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is already thinking about what is next.

The immediate task ahead of him is EURO 2024 — a competition with no shortage of stakes for the wounded Germany men’s national team. A redemption on home turf will be a must. But can they keep their coach beyond this summer — for the next cycle, including the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup?

It is clear that the DFB has already seen enough from Nagelsmann to want to, and want to lock him down fast.

“There will be a decision in the next few weeks — without giving a specific date,” national team director Rudi Völler said for the Deutschen Presse-Agentur (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s not easy for Julian. As a young, successful, likeable coach, you have a lot of inquiries. It’s no secret that we would like to continue with him, but he has many top clubs to choose from. He has to weigh that up. No matter what he decides, we will have a great European Championship with him. And we hope that he stays with us.”

On the one hand, Nagelsmann has a current employer keen to continue working with him. On the other? His former club, Bayern Munich, who sacked him and seem split as to whether they would even want him back.

And Nagelsmann has denied any discussions to return to Bavaria so far.

“I don’t have a written offer and there have been no talks,” the 36-year-old said for RTL (via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m still in the phase where I’m thinking about what’s next from a professional perspective. I think it’s normal to take everything into account and discuss everything. Then there will be a decision at some point, I don’t have a fixed date yet.

“I think there are a few clubs and a few things that might come along at some point, but at the moment it’s not like I have anything ready to sign where I can say: ‘Ok, now I’ll do it.’ But I’m still in the phase of thinking about what’s next.”

All parties will be keen to get this lingering topic squared away before it becomes a distraction for the EUROs. However, it sounds like if Nagelsmann does return to club football, he could be looking at options other than Bayern.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s big draw with Arsenal FC in the Champions League, the iffy futures of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano, and some admiration for the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm? Well, we’ve got you covered as Chuck nailed all of those subjects on the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below: