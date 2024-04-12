Turn the page? Bayern Munich might be willing to sell Kingsley Coman for the right offer

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich would be willing to sell Kingsley Coman this summer for the right price. Interestingly, the winger could also be open to a move:

If a club comes in and offers €70m for Kingsley Coman in the summer, Bayern would be willing to talk. The Frenchman, under contract until 2027, is open to a new challenge in England or Spain.

At his best, Coman is a completely disruptive force capable of creating headaches for any opposing defender with his blazing speed and menacing footwork. While his crossing and finishing have never developed to be good enough to truly fill a role in a next generation iteration of “Robbery”, Coman is a worthy starter on any good team.

Will a club value the Frenchman enough to pay €70 million during the summer? It would seem like there could be a market out there from some of the deep-pocketed clubs in England.

