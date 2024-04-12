Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Italian midfield phenom; Does Joshua Kimmich have an agreement in place with Arsenal?; Bayern, Newcastle United vying for Assan Ouédraogo; FC Barcelona still wants Manchester City’s Erling Haaland; and MORE!

According to a report from Fabrizio Romani, Bayern Munich has its eyes on 16-year-old Cremonese midfielder Guido Della Rovere:

Bayern are keen on signing Cremonese midfielder Guido Della Rovere (16) for the Academy. The Italian youngster is considered a huge talent and is also on the shortlist of Ajax and Juventus.

Bayern Munich is expected to invest heavily in young players in the coming years. Would Della Rovere be a fit for the future?

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier had some thought on how the Bundesliga compares to the Premier League.

“When I look at the leagues, Germany and England are very similar. The atmosphere is different, but always great. The stadiums are full and people are excited about football. I love being here at this club. I totally identify with the values, the culture and the philosophy of this club. I think I fit in very well here. I feel incredibly comfortable.”

Bayern Munich must regroup after its Champions League draw with Arsenal FC, but the match told fans a lot about who the team really is.

Knowing that, there is plenty to discuss on that performance, plus the recent rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Leroy Sané. Here is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Why Bayern Munich’s showing against Arsenal FC should give fans reasons to have hope — and why it took so long for the team to wake up and remember who it was.

Why Thomas Tuchel was so motivated to face Arsenal.

Is it just time to let Alphonso Davies walk?

Dayot Upamecano might be unhappy with his role as a bench player.

Bayern Munich is worried about Joshua Kimmich’s reluctance to discuss his future. Is he on his way out the door?

Assan Ouédraogo is one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are just two of the clubs interested in the Schalke 04 youngster:

Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Schalke’s 17-year-old midfielder Assan Ouédraogo this summer. A product of the Schalke academy, the teenage midfielder has made 14 appearances in the German second tier this season. He has caught the eye of many observers with his performances and he is now being linked with a move away from Schalke in the summer. A number of clubs are chasing Ouedraogo, including German champions Bayern Munich who are keen to sign him. According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Newcastle are also in the mix for the teenage in the summer. The Magpies are alive to the prospect of bringing in young talents with a high ceiling and Ouedraogo is one such player. They are considering making a move to land the 17-year-old midfielder in the next summer transfer window.

FC Barcelona has been a fan of Erling Haaland for a long time and could be planning to make a move for the Norwegian in the summer of 2025:

Barcelona are hoping to convince Xavi to change his mind and stay on as head coach by planning a bid for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2025.

After a rousing 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Arsenal FC, Bayern Munich will now have to shift its focus (a challenge of late) back to the Bundesliga for a date with a scuffling FC Köln side.

On paper, Bayern Munich should be a big favorite, but with another Champions League date with the Gunners looming, the Bavarians could be in danger of falling into another trap game scenario, like what happened last weekend vs. Heidenheim.

This is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at the recent league form of both clubs.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why it is likely we see a lot of changes.

A prediction on the match.

According to at least one report, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has already agreed to join Arsenal FC after this season:

Joshua Kimmich has agreed to join Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners expected to part with over £50m to bring the versatile midfielder over from Bayern Munich.

That seems a little (okay, a lot) premature, but Kimmich’s recent hesitation on talking about a new deal with Bayern Munich has left some wondering if he truly will be looking to move on during the summer months.

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß has been around the block quite a few times, so the upcoming coaching change and this whole period of transition is nothing new to him.

“First of all, I think it’s very good how the team and the coach are dealing with the new situation. It’s obvious that they have pulled themselves together and both sides are trying very hard to make the best of the situation,” Hoeneß said. “I still don’t like the defensive behavior of the entire team. Every single player has to question themselves whether they are going into challenges as necessary. These are individual negligences that must be remedied at all costs.”

When asked about Bayern Munich’s chances in the Champions League, Hoeneß still was confident: “If we play football with big concentration, we have a chance.”

Bayern Munich went to the Emirates Stadium and came out with a 2-2 draw. It wasn’t pretty, but it gives Thomas Tuchel something to take back to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie. Mikel Arteta will be wondering how his Arsenal side failed to win after dominating possession for most of the game, and creating plenty of chances.

Here are our talking points from the game: