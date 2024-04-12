Report: Juventus wants Joshua Zirkzee...and Bayern Munich may profit from it

If Bayern Munich wants to bring back former talent Joshua Zirkzee, it may have a serious obstacle on its hands in the wake of Juventus interest.

Zirkzee, 22, has blossomed since moving to Bologna and is currently a key player in Thiago Motta’s innovative system — with 10 goals and 3 assists so far in 26 league starts this season for Serie A’s fourth-ranked team.

However, third-ranked Juventus is looking to swoop in, with Arsenal FC and AC Milan also supposedly in the picture.

But strangely, Bayern may still profit out of the arrangement. From Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Juventus have made contact with Joshua Zirkzee with a view to a potential summer move. The Italian club is trying to convince Bayern to use their buy-back clause for Zirkzee to then negotiate with the Germans. Arsenal and Milan are also interested in Zirkzee [@DiMarzio]

In January, Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern had a 50% sell-on clause as well, and Bologna director Marco Di Vaio had previously clarified that Zirkzee’s €40M buy-back clause is “only valid for Bayern.”

If accurate it means Juventus would prefer to negotiate with the Bavarians rather than directly with Bologna. Bayern would have to pony up, but miss out on the sell-on clause...and so, presumably, Juventus would compensate the Bavarians for the trouble.

