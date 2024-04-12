With another year at Bayer Leverkusen in his crosshairs, Xabi Alonso has everyone happy

Bayer Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro was hopeful that he could help keep Xabi Alonso in the fold — and away from Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC.

Last week, Alonso announced his decision that he will stay through at least next season, but Carro wants more.

“He has a contract until 2026 and we are planning the next season with him at full speed,” Carro told Marca (as captured by Metro). “Nothing makes us think that he will not continue with us. On the coaching level, he is the number one in the world at the moment.”

Bayer Leverkusen left-back, Alejandro Grimaldo touted Alonso as being special.

“It is clear that I would like to continue improving alongside him,” Grimaldo said in a separate interview with Marca when asked about Alonso’s potential departure. “I had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and at Benfica. But Xabi is something special. There are not many coaches like him in the world of football.”

Borja Iglesias, who joined Leverkusen on loan from Real Betis in the January transfer window, also praised Alonso’s management style.

“I am very happy and grateful for the opportunity he has given me and for the trust he has given me from day one. I am participating and trying to put all my enthusiasm, my work and my talent at his disposal,” said Iglesias. “I have been surprised by many areas of Xabi as a coach – his ability to transmit, his empathy, his idea of ​​the game, how he connects everyone…I can’t say anything bad about him.”

Clearly, Alonso has made an immense impact on everyone around him. Keeping him at Bayer Leverkusen past next season could prove to be impossible, but it appears the club will make its best effort to try and convince him to stay.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s big draw with Arsenal FC in the Champions League, the iffy futures of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano, and some admiration for the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm? Well, we’ve got you covered as Chuck nailed all of those subjects on the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below: