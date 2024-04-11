Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel pondering different options at left-back as Arsenal second leg looms

When Alphonso Davies stepped on Bukayo Saka’s heel and was promptly shown a yellow card, Bayern Munich were frustrated. Not just because the Canadian speedster would have to survive 80 minutes without another yellow card against arguably the most dangerous player in the Arsenal squad, but because this yellow card meant he had collected enough bookings to be ruled out for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. Alternative solutions need to be found.

That will be a task Tuchel has seemingly already started looking into. According to kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Tuchel is going to use the weekend match against Köln to test out an alternative. As the backup left back, Raphaël Guerreiro would seem to be the natural choice, but kicker opines that the former Borussia Dortmund player “would struggle keeping up with Bukayo Saka’s pace.” Therefore, Tuchel may be considering another option: Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui has had some experience playing on the left for the Moroccan national team, but he remains with little match fitness after having recently returned from a long injury layoff. Is he ready to start a game yet? Is he even the best fit Bayern will have available against Saka? Maybe there is a better, third option? Tuchel will hope the Köln game will deliver some answers.

