“Indifferent”, “apathetic”...what is going on with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies?

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and its opponents are both finding star Alphonso Davies a bit perplexing these days. Specifically, Davies’ demeanor is allegedly causing some folks to raise an eyebrow:

According to @BILD, everyone is wondering what’s going on with Davies - even his opponents. Most recently, even opponents were surprised at how indifferent Davies looked on the pitch and how little he cared about Bayern’s weak performances. The Canadian seemed rather apathetic and showed hardly any emotions on the pitch.

Davies, who has been closely linked to a a transfer to Real Madrid during the summer, has had a roller coaster of a season with more valleys than peaks.

“Phonzy has had his problems with (Bukayo) Saka at the beginning, but other defenders have that too. In the second half Phonzy was much more stable,” Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl said after the team’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

When asked if Davies’ showing against Arsenal will have any effect on his future at Bayern Munich, Eberl said that he did not think so.

“It actually shouldn’t. I can’t say what that [his drop in performance] has to do with and why the past few weeks haven’t been so good,” Eberl remarked.

Davies, of course, will miss the return leg against Arsenal due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

BFW Analysis

Davies’ career at Bayern Munich shot off to a rousing start as he brought a true energy and passion to the pitch. In recent seasons, though, that has been dulled. Is his pending transfer or the stress of any contract talks with Bayern Munich bothering him? Is he frustrated with himself for what some say is a developmental path that has either hit a wall or even regressed?

Whatever the case, Davies has not looked like the same superstar-in-waiting for a couple of seasons now. At 23-years-old, though, he still has time to get everything back on track, but will that happen with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid...or even at all?

Only Davies can determine that.

