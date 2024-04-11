Report: Leroy Sané could leave money on the table to extend at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is one of a number of key players whose contract expires in 2025 — and reading the tea leaves, it looks like the winger is likely to stay.

Sané turned on the style in Bayern’s solid display against Arsenal in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinals tie against the Premier League leaders, playing a key role in both Bayern goals in the 2-2 draw. And the 28-year-old appreciates the club as much as he is appreciated in return.

Sport Bild has the report, captured via @iMiaSanMia:

Leroy Sané is willing to extend his contract at Bayern in principle. For him a new deal is not just about money. In order to achieve his goals, especially the 2025 CL final in Munich, a contract extension is conceivable if Bayern makes an offer, even if he would earn more at another club. The renewal is not a financial matter [@altobelli13]

Already one of Bayern’s top earners, Sané has been the subject of recent speculation that he would be asked to take a pay cut to stay. Perhaps this is a sign from his camp that they can work it out in negotiations.

Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies are among the other big names with contracts expiring soon. If Bayern can get a Sané extension done, that is one big ticket item off the agenda.