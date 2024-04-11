Report: Bayer Leverkusen hot to keep Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić

Bayern Munich may be on the verge of losing Josip Stanišić, currently on loan with Xabi Alonso and Bundesliga league-leading Leverkusen.

Die Werkself has already secured its head coach for next season and now looks set to try and keep hold of the rest of its squad.

Sport Bild has the report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Even though they have no option to buy, Bayer Leverkusen want to keep Josip Stanišić beyond the summer and are planning to make an attempt to convince Bayern.

BFW Analysis

This is going to go down as one big blunder by the Bavarians — though that is easy to say in hindsight.

Stanišić has carved himself a role at Leverkusen. Though he did not break into the XI immediately, he has become a regular — starting 11 league games out of 16 matches played, on track to double his league minutes for Bayern in the previous two seasons. And he’ll win a title doing it.

Bayern, meanwhile, have been hurting for defensive depth since...well, pretty much since they let him go in the summer.

A summer deadline-day scramble to bring in targets such as Manchester City’s Kyle Walker or Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah...a right-back injury crisis that led to a €30M + 5M deal for Sacha Boey from Galatasaray, who has since scarcely played...and now an unclear future up and down the depth chart at right-back.

For Stanišić, though: opportunity beckons. At Leverkusen.

