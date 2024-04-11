Kim Min-jae wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite recent run of reduced minutes

In recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel’s preferred pairing at center back for Bayern Munich has been Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt. Both Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae have been relegated to the bench as a result and neither did themselves too many favors in Bayern’s 3-2 loss at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Bayern have been really struggling to keep clean sheets across all competitions this season, regardless of the center back pairing, but Tuchel has given Dier and De Ligt a sustained run in his starting eleven selections.

It was reported earlier this week that Upamecano is now wanting to speak with Bayern’s bosses to get some clarity on his future, knowing that pushing for a move away this summer could be on the table. Whoever the new manager coming in to replace Tuchel will be could also have a lot to do with the decision-making process for both Upamecano and the club.

For Kim Min-jae, he is more apt to stay and fight for his starting role back. Per information from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), the South Korean international is still comfortable at Bayern despite his reduced minutes. He is ready and willing to work to re-establish himself as a solidified starter in defense under whoever Tuchel’s replacement will wind up being and thus, a summer transfer away from Bayern is not currently a topic of discussion for the club.

Kim joined from SSC Napoli las summer after helping secure the club’s first Scudetto in over 30 years and cost Bayern a fee of 50-million euros, so it was expected that the club bought him to be a starter, especially having lost Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain and Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan. While he did start the majority of the matches he was involved in for Bayern during the hinrunde, his involvement with the South Korean international team during the Asian Cup in January through the beginning of February meant that other center backs were going to get looks under Tuchel, spawning his preference of using De Ligt and Dier, who was acquired from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.