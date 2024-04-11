Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 40 — Final thoughts on Bayern Munich’s draw with Arsenal; Discussing the futures of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Joshua Kimmich; and MORE!

Bayern Munich must regroup after its Champions League draw with Arsenal FC, but the match told fans a lot about who the team really is.

Knowing that, there is plenty to discuss on that performance, plus the recent rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Leroy Sané. Here is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Why Bayern Munich’s showing against Arsenal FC should give fans reasons to have hope — and why it took so long for the team to wake up and remember who it was.

Why Thomas Tuchel was so motivated to face Arsenal.

Is it just time to let Alphonso Davies walk?

Dayot Upamecano might be unhappy with his role as a bench player.

Bayern Munich is worried about Joshua Kimmich’s reluctance to discuss his future. Is he on his way out the door?

Breaking down the brilliance of the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

