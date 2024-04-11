Report: Bayern Munich worried about Joshua Kimmich’s “hesitation” to discuss future

According to a report from Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is worried that the “hesitation” from Joshua Kimmich in discussing his future with the club is a bad sign for its hopes to extend the player’s contract:

Some of the people in charge internally see Joshua Kimmich’s hesitation about his future and his lack of fundamental commitment to Bayern as negative. If Kimmich wants to extend he will have to be ready to take a pay cut on his currently estimated €20m/year salary. The same applies to Leroy Sané, who is in a similar salary category to Kimmich. From Sané’s camp, however, there’s a general willingness to extend at Bayern on lower terms. A decision before the Euros is being considered.

Kimmich’s situation under Thomas Tuchel has been tumultuous to say the least. At least as of now, it is unclear if Kimmich still feels the same connection to Bayern Munich that he once did.

As for his potential options, Kimmich has been linked to several clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal FC, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

