Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka to miss out on EUROs squad, Julian Nagelsmann worried about squad harmony

Leon Goretzka has been a divisive figure amongst Bayern Munich fans in recent years. Heavily criticised by Thomas Tuchel in the beginning of the season and often subject to criticism for his inconsistency, the 29-year old has had a rocky season to say the least.

Now, it looks like Goretzka’s situation may be getting even tricker per Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, this time courtesy of Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann:

Leon Goretzka will not make the Euros squad if he’s not in Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the starting XI. According to @SPORTBILD, Nagelsmann gave a speech to the DFB employees, revealing his thoughts and explaining the players’ roles using two examples. The coach spoke for an hour, explaining the principle of “Find your position”: A player like Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton would be happy with his role in the squad and give everything, even if he knows that he might not get a single minute in the tournament. A player like Goretzka, on the other hand, may have deserved to be in the squad for sporting reasons. “However, if he is not in the first eleven, he will not find his position in the overall team.”

To leave Goretzka out of Germany’s Euro squad would certainly be a bold statement by Nagelsmann. Made even bolder after Goretzka’s consistent string of performances in recent games, the most memorable being his man of the match performance against Mainz where he bagged two goals and two assists. Therefore, it may be puzzling to many as to why Goretzka would not be included.

On the other hand, Nagelsmann may just have method to his madness. The Germany manager seems to have put an emphasis on the team instead of the individual, a classic German football philosophy that seems to have been lost in recent years. Goretzka would surely be unhappy with anything except a starting berth at the Euros in June. A role Nagelsmann may be unable to guarantee. One then really does have to question what an unhappy Goretzka will bring to the squad.

Judging by Nagelsmann’s last two starting eleven’s, which featured a pivot of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich, it looks likely that Goretzka has lost his place, and in Nagelsmann’s words: “if he is not in the first eleven, he will not find his position in the overall team”.

Regardless of the outcome, one does have to feel sorry for the Bochum born midfielder who has had to fight battle after battle to prove his worth, for club and country.