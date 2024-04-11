Germany Frauen update: Iceland iced in EURO qualifying, Olympics opponents confirmed

The Germany women’s national team took another step forward in qualifying for the next European Championship with a 3-1 win over Iceland at home, maintaining a perfect record in two qualifying matches so far.

Bayern Munich striker Lea Schüller opened the scoring quickly with a powerful header inside of five minutes. After Iceland equalized Schüller scored again to put the Germans back on top, again with a header. Wolfsburg star and future Bayern transfer Lena Oberdorf doubled the advantage at the stroke of half-time from a corner.

Highlights below:

Though the Germans remained imperious through the air, no goals were added in the second half.

Coach Horst Hrubesch’s starting lineup for the day:

Wolfsburg duo Kathrin Hendrich and Alexandra Popp celebrated their birthdays recently, with this win adding to the joy.

Meanwhile, Germany’s group for this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris is now finalized: Zambia joins Australia and the United States, with the group stage matches to be played on July 25, 28, and 31. Germany and the USWNT will look to be favorites to advance out of the group, but the last time Germany faced Zambia, it was a 3-2 loss in a pre-World Cup friendly.