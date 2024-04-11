Report: Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is unhappy with role

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is unhappy with his role as a bench player under Thomas Tuchel.

Upamecano, who started the season as an unquestioned regular in the lineup, has seen his form fall off dramatically in the second half of the season with massive mistakes in big moments. At least for now, Upamecano finds himself behind both Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier (and maybe Kim Min-jae, too) on the squad’s depth chart:

Dayot Upamecano is said to be dissatisfied with his current role. The defender has asked the people in charge for a conversation. However, it’s unclear whether Upamecano wants to leave in the summer.

To this point, all signs have pointed to Upamecano returning to Bayern Munich, but there have been whispers that some within the club are not thrilled with the defender’s recent performances.

If the feeling toward Bayern Munich is trending that way for Upamecano as well, maybe a move this summer is not out of the question.

