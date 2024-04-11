Bayern Munich's Max Eberl showers Leroy Sané with praise as an extension looms in the corner

Bayern Munich held Arsenal FC to a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and a huge part of Bayern's attack in the first half was an inspired Leroy Sané, who won a penalty that Harry Kane converted and a few minutes later almost made it three for Bayern himself.

It was certainly a nice surprise to see Sané back, after his performances this year have been a shell of his games earlier in the season.

Director of sport Max Eberl didn't hold back with his praise for Sané, who told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg: “Leroy has unbelievable potential. If he yaps into that, he can be one of the best players in the world.”

And he's right! Sané showed his class early in the season but hasn't been able to hold that consistency — Bayern fans will surely hope this performance worked as a catalyst to bring back the same Sané we saw today and so many times this season.

Sané's contract expires in 2025, and both parties are willing to extend further, which talks set to start soon. Sané is also willing to take a pay cut - which makes the renewal slightly more desirable.

