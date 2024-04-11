Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane reveals how he converted penalty vs. Arsenal keeper David Raya

After Leroy Sane’s beautiful run tore the Arsenal FC defense to shreds, a clumsy tackle earned Bayern Munich a penalty. In the stressful atmosphere of a Champions League quarterfinal, it was up to striker Harry Kane to prove why he was worth the big bucks Bayern shelled out to Tottenham Hotspur for the Englishman’s services. And prove it he did, surprising everyone by rolling the ball past David Raya in the Arsenal goal instead of blasting it as he usually does.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Kane explained that Arsenals shoot-out win against Porto inspired the different approach: “I did some research on [Raya’s shoot-out] against Porto — he really gets to the corners early. So I had to change my style a little bit.”

Raya did indeed start moving early, but even Kane was surprised by just how early the on-loan Brentford goalkeeper started moving, making his decision to aim for the other corner rather straightforward.

“It was nice to see him go early and make it easy for me,” Kane concluded.

