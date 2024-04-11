Banged up Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané fought through pain vs. Arsenal in 2-2 Champions League draw

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been battling injuries and a string of poor performances in the second half of the season.

However, when Bayern Munich needed someone to make a play vs. Arsenal FC in the Champions League, the 28-year-old was able to help by drawing a penalty kick.

Harry Kane eventually deposited his attempt into the back of the net to give the Bavarians a 2-1 lead, but the Gunners would fight back to knot the game at 2-2. For Sané, it was nice to be able to help the squad during a rugged match.

“It was definitely a tough game. We had expected that. Coming back from 0-1 to 2-1 helped us a lot. In the end we knew they’d try everything to come back, they were playing at home. Overall we’re happy with our performance,” Sané told beIN Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if he encountered any physical issues during the match, Sané admitted there was some discomfort.

“A little bit. I had a bit of pain, but after that things got better. I was a bit disappointed, but as I said we have another game at home, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be tough, nothing is decided. It’ll be an open game and we’ll see what happens,” Sané remarked.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!