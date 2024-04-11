Ralf Rangnick affirms he has not spoken with Bayern Munich, is fully focused on Austria

Bayern Munich’s search for a Thomas Tuchel replacement continues as we edge closer and closer to the end of the season. The club has already confirmed they will not be pulling the plug early on Tuchel and will be keeping him in charge for the matches against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. They made this decision despite yet another shock result for Bayern in the Bundesliga, having lost at Heidenheim 3-2 after leading 2-0 at halftime. It was one of Bayern’s worst league results of the season, without a trace of doubt.

Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick, and even Roger Schmidt have all been linked at one point or another with being Tuchel’s replacement at Bayern, but options are really starting to run thin. Alonso announced he wanted to stay with Bayer Leverkusen next season, Flick is likely to be Xavi’s replacement at Barcelona, there is a clamoring for the DFB to extend Nagelsmann’s contract beyond the end of Euro 2024, and Zidane has already come out and said he is no entertaining the job.

In another twist of the tale, Rangnick recently denied any suggestion that Bayern has approached him about potentially being the manager that replaces Tuchel. He is currently the manager for the Austrian national team; a role that he excepted after a brief tenure as Manchester United’s manager. For the former RB Leipzig manager and director of football, he s fully focused on Austria for the time being. “No. Why should I? I feel comfortable here. My contract runs until 2026 and our goal and our path will continue after the Euros,” when he asked if he has yet to have spoken with Bayern about the managerial position (via @iMiaSanMia).

Rangnick’s claim makes the candidate list even smaller for Bayern. Nagelsmann seems to be the favorite candidate, but individuals in and around the DFB and DFL are making a strong push to have his contract extended beyond this summer. Both Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and former Bayern and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus feel that would be the best thing for the future of German football, but those with a heavy Bayern lense might not feel exactly the same way.