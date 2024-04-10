Breaking: Alexander Nübel set to sign new five-year deal with Bayern Munich, will be loaned to Stuttgart for another year per report

Bayern Munich have had Manuel Neuer in goal for the past 13 years and had guys like Sven Ulreich and Tom Starke to back him up. But with age catching up to Neuer, who will be the next person to keep Bayern’s net safe? Well, that could be Alexander Nübel who will extend his stay with the Rekordmeister for another five years and will be loaned to Stuttgart for another year. It was first reported by Bild’s Julian Agardi [@AgardiJulian] and corroborated by Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia).

Alexander Nübel is on the verge of extending his contract at FC Bayern until 2030. Verbal agreement is done but contracts are not signed yet. The goalkeeper will be loaned out to Stuttgart again next season. The plan for Nübel is to return to Bayern in summer 2025 as a potential… pic.twitter.com/g43ht3YlIr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 10, 2024

Nübel has been a Bayern player since 2020 and saw few chances to take the reins from Neuer whether the latter is injured or not. In winter 2023, Neuer injured himself which resulted in the Bavarians trying to call back the then 26-year-old goalkeeper from AS Monaco where he had been on loan at the time. He famously refused, and Bayern went and got Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach instead.

Nübel is now on loan at Stuttgart where he has impressed and will be playing with them for one more season before he can come back to Munich…or if Neuer decides Nübel is good enough to take over from him.