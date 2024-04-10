Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln (Bundesliga)

After a rousing 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Arsenal FC, Bayern Munich will now have to shift its focus (a challenge of late) back to the Bundesliga for a date with a scuffling FC Köln side.

On paper, Bayern Munich should be a big favorite, but with another Champions League date with the Gunners looming, the Bavarians could be in danger of falling into another trap game scenario, like what happened last weekend vs. Heidenheim.

This is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at the recent league form of both clubs.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why it is likely we see a lot of changes.

A prediction on the match.

