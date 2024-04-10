 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! How did Bayern Munich manage to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates? INNN and Cyler review the game in-depth and discuss what needs to change in the second leg! Listen to it now on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry expected to miss 2-3 weeks after injury vs. Arsenal

After a stunning comeback, Serge Gnabry is injured again.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Munchen: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry will miss two-to-three weeks due to a hamstring injury:

⚠️ Serge #Gnabry most likely suffered a muscle fiber tear in the left rear thigh.

Further examinations will follow.

➡️ He is expected to be out for at least 2-3 weeks.

CEO Dreesen last night about Gnabry: “He scored a fantastic goal. Wishing you a speedy recovery, especially after today’s fantastic performance.“

@SkySportDE

With Gnabry out, Leroy Sané still hurt, and Kingsley Coman ineffective vs. Arsenal FC in the Champions League, head coach Thomas Tuchel is going to have to look at his options moving forward.

Veteran Thomas Müller could slide into the attacking midfield role, which would push Jamal Musiala to wing, or Tuchel could opt for youngster Mathys Tel. It does not appear as if Bryan Zaragoza will be a serious option for the manager at this point.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

In This Stream

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarter-finals first leg full coverage

View all 41 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works