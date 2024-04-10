Report: Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry expected to miss 2-3 weeks after injury vs. Arsenal

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry will miss two-to-three weeks due to a hamstring injury:

⚠️ Serge #Gnabry most likely suffered a muscle fiber tear in the left rear thigh. Further examinations will follow. ➡️ He is expected to be out for at least 2-3 weeks. CEO Dreesen last night about Gnabry: “He scored a fantastic goal. Wishing you a speedy recovery, especially after today’s fantastic performance.“ @SkySportDE

With Gnabry out, Leroy Sané still hurt, and Kingsley Coman ineffective vs. Arsenal FC in the Champions League, head coach Thomas Tuchel is going to have to look at his options moving forward.

Veteran Thomas Müller could slide into the attacking midfield role, which would push Jamal Musiala to wing, or Tuchel could opt for youngster Mathys Tel. It does not appear as if Bryan Zaragoza will be a serious option for the manager at this point.

