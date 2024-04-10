Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Bayern Munich went to the Emirates Stadium and came out with a 2-2 draw. It wasn’t pretty, but it gives Thomas Tuchel something to take back to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie. Mikel Arteta will be wondering how his Arsenal side failed to win after dominating possession for most of the game, and creating plenty of chances.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Does the result match our expectations?

Why did Thomas Tuchel line the team up the way he did?

A recap of how the game went and what it feels like after the result.

Harry Kane — the perfect striker or a man misused?

Why Tuchel’s offensive gameplan makes little sense.

Thomas Müller needs to come back for the second leg, full stop.

How Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer shut Arsenal down in the center.

The strange case of Leroy Sané and his general role under Tuchel.

What changes should be made for the second leg? INNN and Cyler disagree.

