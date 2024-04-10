 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! How did Bayern Munich manage to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates? INNN and Cyler review the game in-depth and discuss what needs to change in the second leg! Listen to it now on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane: “Our fans can make a big difference” in return leg against Arsenal

Today, Bayern faced the volume of the Emirates. Next week, it will be Arsenal’s turn at the Allianz Arena

By Frank Mo
/ new
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Munchen: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

It was a tough, grueling, difficult match.

The Champions League game between Bayern Munich against Arsenal FC was a nail biter, a game so finely poised that the game’s outcome was in question until the very last second. Harry Kane, who demonstrated extraordinary composure to slot a penalty past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to temporarily bring the score to 2-1 in Bayern’s favor, spoke after the match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“You’re never happy when you don’t win but Arsenal have shown they’re a really strong team at home so it’s one we take in our stride,” the former Tottenham Hotspur striker said.

After all, Bayern will have one significant advantage in the next game that they didn’t today: “We’ve taken a small step and we’ve got a big game next week. Our fans can make a difference.”

For Kane, making it to Wembley is the dream: “Being English, Wembley, being my national stadium, is a big dream. But there’s a long way to go.”

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

In This Stream

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarter-finals first leg full coverage

View all 37 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works