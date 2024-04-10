Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane: “Our fans can make a big difference” in return leg against Arsenal

It was a tough, grueling, difficult match.

The Champions League game between Bayern Munich against Arsenal FC was a nail biter, a game so finely poised that the game’s outcome was in question until the very last second. Harry Kane, who demonstrated extraordinary composure to slot a penalty past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to temporarily bring the score to 2-1 in Bayern’s favor, spoke after the match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“You’re never happy when you don’t win but Arsenal have shown they’re a really strong team at home so it’s one we take in our stride,” the former Tottenham Hotspur striker said.

After all, Bayern will have one significant advantage in the next game that they didn’t today: “We’ve taken a small step and we’ve got a big game next week. Our fans can make a difference.”

For Kane, making it to Wembley is the dream: “Being English, Wembley, being my national stadium, is a big dream. But there’s a long way to go.”

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!