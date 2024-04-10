Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Bayern Munich went into this Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal in undeniably the worst playing form of the last decade. Even Bayern’s own sporting director, Max Eberl, was afraid they would get ‘slapped’.

Well, somehow this team can switch on when they need it most, and today’s game was not any different. A very welcome surprise, which almost enabled them to take a win away from the Emirates. These are our match awards from today’s game:

Jersey Swap: Buyako Saka

The 22-year-old Englishman is developing into one of the best wingers in the world right now, and he brought all his fiery form from the Premier League into tonight’s match. The main channel for every attack from Arsenal, Saka harassed Davies immensely during the first half and masterfully scored the first goal of the game.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

The secret to the Bayern defense today was not in the individual performance but in the team effort. Out of the defenders, Matthijs de Ligt was just a tick better than his companions, as he did not make any major mistakes and cleared almost everything that came his way.

Fußballgott: Serge Gnabry

Gnabry was everything today. A killer winger scoring the very much needed equalizer, a midfielder trying to cover any positional gaps, and a defender — without whom Bayern Munich would have definitely been overrun on the left flank and lost the game. After being injured for so long, Gnabry brought his A-game when it mattered most.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

Apparently, he had played injured for a long time, sacrificing himself because of the numerous winger injuries. Well, after a much-needed rest, Leroy Sane exploded on the biggest stage of the game. Magical, elegant, unplayable — there are a lot of superlatives one can bestow on Sane tonight, and as a matter of fact, all would be deserved. He was the main attacking output in the game, having a major hand in both of the goals scored and contributed immensely to the pressing, winning back numerous balls and supporting his flank defensively when needed. If his game wasn’t cut short through the substitution, Bayern could have come away with the win tonight.

A honorable mention goes to Harry Kane, who through his team play and dropping back contributed immensely to the team unity and compactness. Of course his ice cold taken penalty kick also helped.

Meisters of the Match: The Midfield Duo

Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer were not football players today, but gladiators of the game. Playing against one of the most technical and physically strong midfield trios they could possibly face, the midfield duo remained unfazed. In a fearless and relentless performance, they made the midfield their own through numerous tackles, interceptions and won ground duels, cutting all the possible supply through the center to the Arsenal forwards in the process. If they can keep this level of discipline and energy through the return fixture in Munich, the quarterfinals will be Bayern’s to lose.